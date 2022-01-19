Inspire Investing LLC Invests $223,000 in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NATI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.58 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.01%.

National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

