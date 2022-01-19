Inspire Investing LLC Invests $224,000 in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

NYT stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. New York Times’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.