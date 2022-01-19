Inspire Investing LLC Sells 5,148 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 521.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 40,056 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MXL opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -415.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.