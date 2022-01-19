Inspire Investing LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Medifast by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $203.64 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.48 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.71.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

