Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $62.96 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

