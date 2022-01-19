Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Integer were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Integer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 29.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 7.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Integer by 32.8% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 46,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

