Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.
Shares of IBKR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.74. 16,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,224. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.83.
In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,479,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,232,541 shares of company stock valued at $93,195,005 in the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.
About Interactive Brokers Group
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.
