Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.74. 16,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,224. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,479,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,232,541 shares of company stock valued at $93,195,005 in the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $26,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

