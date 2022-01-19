International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 170 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 170 ($2.32) target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 220 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.73) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 207.73 ($2.83).

IAG stock traded down GBX 5.64 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 160 ($2.18). 25,550,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,465,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.34. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

