Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $87.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

