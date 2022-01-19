Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $146,557,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $143,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $537.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.62. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.33 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.10.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

