Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Inuvo news, Director Charles D. Morgan bought 42,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,583.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inuvo by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,833,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 686,016 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inuvo by 1,888.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 269,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inuvo by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

INUV stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 633,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,485. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $16.84 million for the quarter.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.