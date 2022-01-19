Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:BSJS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. 3,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,865. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%.
