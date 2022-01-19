Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:BSJS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. 3,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,865. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 398.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $800,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $235,000.

