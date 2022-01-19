Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after buying an additional 281,097 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 82,275 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,540,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $36.01.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

