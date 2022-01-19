Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON IVPU opened at GBX 196.96 ($2.69) on Wednesday. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 12 month low of GBX 158 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 204 ($2.78). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.02.
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Company Profile
