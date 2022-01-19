Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after acquiring an additional 629,228 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,627,234. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.