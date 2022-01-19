Investors Purchase High Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.05.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,460 shares of company stock worth $5,607,282. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 644.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN opened at $125.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.93 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average of $162.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

