Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,419,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,091 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,651,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

NVTA traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 233,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,436,499. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Invitae has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $60.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

