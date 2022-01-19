Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $35.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.56.

Several research analysts have commented on IOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 82,441 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3,034.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 69,098 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,385,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. 18,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,761. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

