IQeon (IQN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.79 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00006450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $14.79 million and $1.31 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IQeon

IQeon is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

