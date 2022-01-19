Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Short Interest Update

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:ISAA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,522. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. Iron Spark I has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISAA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,721,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

