iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $22,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88.

