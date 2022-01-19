iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $22,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.