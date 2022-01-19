iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $61,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $111.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.47 and a one year high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

