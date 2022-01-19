iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Capital One Financial Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 4.5% of Capital One Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $36,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after acquiring an additional 912,328 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,205,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,350,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 817,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,566,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,855,000 after buying an additional 242,040 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 835,257 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.82. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

