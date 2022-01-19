iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Trading Down 2.6%

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) were down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.89 and last traded at $54.92. Approximately 58,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 54,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

