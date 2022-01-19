iShares MBS ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,462 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,387% compared to the typical volume of 99 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,088,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,579,000 after purchasing an additional 196,495 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.81 and a twelve month high of $110.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.90.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

