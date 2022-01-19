iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,264,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,286,000 after acquiring an additional 786,109 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,351,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 514,399 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 212,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 36,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.00. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $79.80 and a 52-week high of $102.44.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

