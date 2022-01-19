iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Stock Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 180.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

SDG opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average of $95.37. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $87.36 and a 12-month high of $100.88.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.