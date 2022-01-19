Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110,295 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Italk were worth $24,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,813,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Italk in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,732,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth approximately $11,418,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Italk alerts:

Shares of TALK opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. Italk Inc has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Italk Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TALK shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.