iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ITOS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 131.55 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.81.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $137,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $175,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,142 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,279. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after buying an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after buying an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,694,000.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

