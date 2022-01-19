ITM Power (LON:ITM) PT Lowered to GBX 300

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.78) to GBX 300 ($4.09) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.19) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.43) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.50) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 543.88 ($7.42).

LON:ITM opened at GBX 320.87 ($4.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 410.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 426.62. ITM Power has a 12-month low of GBX 307.06 ($4.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 724 ($9.88).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

