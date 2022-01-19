J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $200.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $57,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

