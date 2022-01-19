Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$37.60 and last traded at C$37.41. Approximately 46,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 41,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JWEL shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

