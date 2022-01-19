Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Trading 5.3% Higher

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG) traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. 49,285 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 22,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 18.79 and a current ratio of 18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29.

About Japan Gold (CVE:JG)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

