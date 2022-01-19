John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE BTO traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,529. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
