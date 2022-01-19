John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE BTO traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,529. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1,579.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

