John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives $310.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDGJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on John Wood Group from 330.00 to 290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on John Wood Group from 360.00 to 330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $4.21.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

