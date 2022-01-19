JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €48.70 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($88.75) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.52 ($76.73).

Shares of FME opened at €61.04 ($69.36) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 52-week high of €71.14 ($80.84). The business’s fifty day moving average is €56.46 and its 200-day moving average is €61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

