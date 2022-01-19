JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $177.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COF. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.
Shares of COF opened at $157.08 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.