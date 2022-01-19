JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $177.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COF. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $157.08 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.