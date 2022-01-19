JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Price Target to GBX 340

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($6.14) to GBX 340 ($4.64) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.10) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.55) to GBX 510 ($6.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Countryside Properties to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 521 ($7.11) to GBX 342 ($4.67) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.64) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 500.44 ($6.83).

LON:CSP opened at GBX 338.80 ($4.62) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 24.73. Countryside Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 294 ($4.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 439.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 487.93.

In related news, insider Iain McPherson purchased 55,935 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.69) per share, for a total transaction of £233,248.95 ($318,254.81). Also, insider John W. Martin purchased 47,487 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £199,920.27 ($272,779.74).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

