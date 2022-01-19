JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $175.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.72.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.48. 28,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,632. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.