JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Target Price to 244.00

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 297.00 to 244.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DROOF opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.