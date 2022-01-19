JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Target Price to 244.00

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 297.00 to 244.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of DROOF opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.
Deliveroo Company Profile
