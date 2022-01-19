Juggernaut (JGN) Trading Down 17.3% This Week

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $611,287.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

