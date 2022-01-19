Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Just Eat plc (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 4,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.

Just Eat Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSTTY)

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

