K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KBL shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of KBL stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.08. 20,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,265. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$33.36 and a 12 month high of C$47.22. The firm has a market cap of C$363.87 million and a P/E ratio of 38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.14.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 136.52%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

