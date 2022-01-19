Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in December

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 601,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,240.0 days.

KSANF remained flat at $$21.41 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. Kansai Paint has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

About Kansai Paint

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of all types of paints. The company also designs, manufactures and sells coating equipment; control and undertaking of painting works; design of color schemes; and manufacture and sale of products in the biotechnology and electronics fields. Its products include automotive, automotive refinish, decorative, protective and industrial coatings.

