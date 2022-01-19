KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $521.68 Million

Analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to post sales of $521.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $475.00 million and the highest is $545.60 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $529.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,526.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

