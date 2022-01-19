Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $7.78 Per Share

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will earn $7.78 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

KRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $112.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.76. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $94.84 and a 12 month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $2,056,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $319,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,591 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

