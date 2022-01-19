Karura (KAR) Price Hits $2.86 on Exchanges

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Karura has a total market capitalization of $63.65 million and $1.58 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karura coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.86 or 0.00006749 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Karura has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.41 or 0.07458072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,222.81 or 0.99765379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

