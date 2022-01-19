Katalyo Price Reaches $0.0802 on Major Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $857,315.59 and $912.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.41 or 0.07458072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,222.81 or 0.99765379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

