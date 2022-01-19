KB Home Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for KB Home in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $45.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.31. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

