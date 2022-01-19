KBC Group NV Buys 2,150 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in York Water were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in York Water by 217.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of York Water during the third quarter valued at $597,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of York Water during the third quarter valued at $1,761,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in York Water by 14.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in York Water by 13.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Get York Water alerts:

YORW stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80. The York Water Company has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%. Research analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. York Water’s payout ratio is 61.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.